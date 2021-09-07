Gerald Owen Werle
Gerald Owen “Jerry” Werle, 86, Roscommon, died Sept. 1, 2021, in Grayling, with his wife by his side. His family has chosen to remember him privately at this time. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Special Olympics of Michigan or the Roscommon Area District Library. Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon, handled arrangements.www.houghtonlakeresorter.com
