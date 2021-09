Olivia Culpo discusses her love for cooking as she took on T-Pain in the LG Homestyle Challenge!. If you’ve caught Olivia Culpo‘s IG Stories, she is one heck of a cook! After opening her own restaurant in her hometown of Cranston, Rhode Island and whipping up some all-star recipes in quarantine, the SI: Swim model took on T-Pain in the LG Homestyle Challenge on Aug. 19th. Ahead of the cooking competition, Olivia spoke to HollywoodLife and explained her game plan for using the LG InstaView Range with an Air Fry function, while also dishing on how she keeps fit and enjoying great food! “It’s definitely really hard, but it’s easier to approach your health and lifestyle when you think of it less as a chore and more as a choice, and wanting to feel really good,” she told HL on maintaining balance with fitness and food.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO