Tampa General Hospital Shares Frontline Stories From The COVID-19 Pediatric Units

 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is releasing the COVID Chronicles 2.0, Volume 4 video diary; a unique and powerful behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work during the pandemic.

These are the men and women sacrificing everyday to care for the community at the 1041-bed academic medical center and provide a first hand view from the pediatric units.

The COVID Chronicles are a raw, unfiltered reality of what's currently happening behind closed doors at Tampa General, as told by team members. Tampa General produced a series of these video diaries last year during the height of the pandemic. With cases surging at an all-time high, Tampa General empowered team members to share their voices once again. More editions of the COVID Chronicles will be forthcoming.

CONTACT: Ellen Fiss, efiss@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-shares-frontline-stories-from-the-covid-19-pediatric-units-301370634.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

