Gov. Abbott signs election legislation bill in Tyler

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over the Houston area Tuesday after making landfall earlier as a hurricane, knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses and dumping more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
WASHINGTON — Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court on Monday to reject Mississippi's 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”. The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S.,...
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, amid a wave of Republican state legislatures imposing restrictions on voting. Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such as...
Sept 14 (Reuters) - If California voters dump their governor in Tuesday's recall election, Gavin Newsom's most likely successor is Larry Elder, a radio host and lawyer who has rhapsodized about Donald Trump, mocked women and derided the Black Lives Matter movement. If a majority of California voters say "yes"...
Met Gala Monday is finally here again. After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of fashion's biggest nights is back. This year's event was centered around the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." "We called the dress code this time — American independence. And we really want...
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
