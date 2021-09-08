STORM WATCH: Flash flood watch issued for parts of NJ ahead of Wednesday rain

New Jersey will experience more rain late Wednesday night going into Thursday, as the state still deals with the devastating impacts of Ida.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of northern New Jersey beginning Wednesday afternoon.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the bulk of this rain will fall between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see temperatures dip into the low-70s, with some increased humidity. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Wednesday will start off cloudy in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High temperatures will be around 83 degrees. The rain will continue through the night with lows around 70 degrees.

Thursday will see more rain in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 63 degrees.

Sunshine will return for Friday with a high of around 78 degrees. Clear skies will remain overnight with lows around 61 degrees.

The weekend is expected to see mostly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be around 80 degrees. Sunday’s highs will be around 85 degrees.