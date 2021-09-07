New Traditions Drive Fan Engagement At Bengals Games
The Bengals kick off the 2021 season at home on Sunday (1 p.m.) against the Minnesota Vikings. This season represents an exciting new chapter celebrating the past and the start of new traditions. Football plays a key role in bringing the community together in an electric atmosphere as was seen across so many college football stadiums this past weekend. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to welcome back many returning starters including quarterback Joe Burrow and participate in the new Ruler of The Jungle pregame ceremony.www.bengals.com
