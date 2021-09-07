Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards For Journalistic Excellence 2021 - Call For Submissions!

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is undertaking its 43rd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence this year with a nod to the overwhelming grip dealt by the greatest health crisis of our time. We will once again celebrate in the safest manner recommended to and by the media for all sectors of society. We are going Virtual, again! On Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET, we will host an online Awards Show, as befitting the precautionary methods practiced by a world besieged by the worst contagion to hit the planet in more than a century.

The year 2021 is one of the most volatile years in history for major news events and coverage. The Covid-19 Pandemic. Virulent Variants. Surging Illness and Fatalities. The Rush/Reluctance to Vaccinate. Building Immunity. Lockdowns. Financial and Employment Stress. Racism. Police and Authoritarian Brutality. Worldwide Protests for Justice. Recovery and Good Will.

Journalists, you are witness to it all. You have used your extraordinary editorial skills as chroniclers of the fear, outrage and hope in your communities. This is the year of unprecedented importance for local, national and international media.

We want to see your best work. Send us your submissions for the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence. The deadline is Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Visit CEMA Awards 2021/CEMA Awards Submissions at: www.canadianethnicmedia.com for a complete list of categories, competition and submission requirements.

CEMA 43rd ANNUAL AWARDS FOR JOURNALISTIC EXCELLENCE COMPETITION

SUBMISSIONS DEADLINE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

CEMA 43rd ANNUAL AWARDS COMPETITIONEach year the Canadian Ethnic Media Association presents juried awards to journalists for excellence in their fields. The competition is open to all media professionals, in any language, whether or not they are members of the Association. Please provide a translation and/or synopsis of your work.

CEMA 2021 AWARDS COMPETITION SUBMISSIONSIn keeping with its highly anticipated annual practice of recognizing journalistic excellence among its national members, and beyond, CEMA proudly invites submissions for this year's competition. This year you have two options for entering submissions: you can enter manually (the old tried and true way) or electronically. Check our website for full details - please see below.

Entries may be made in the following categories: PRINT RADIO TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY VIDEO SERIES PODCAST PHOTO JOURNALISM COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT INNOVATION

Visit CEMA Awards 2021/CEMA Awards Submissions at: www.canadianethnicmedia.com for a complete list of the competition and submission details.

