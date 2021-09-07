VIDEO: San Diego Whale Watching Crew Have Unbelievable Encounter

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And sometimes, when you’re a rabbit stuck in the talons of a red-tailed hawk, about to have your face ripped to pieces… your idea of a hero is a… deer? For this rabbit in Wisconsin, that was the case. “Kris Miller was trimming trees around Nordic Mountain country park, Wisconsin, USA, earlier this month when he spotted a red tailed hawk dead on the ground. After checking CCTV from June 11, the 29-year-old […] The post Deer Stomps The Hell Out Of Red-Tailed Hawk Attacking A Rabbit… Saves Its Life first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO