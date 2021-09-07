CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
277. If You Could Only Play One Hour A Day Which Game Would You Pick?

Join us for Episode 277 where we discuss the new law in China about limiting gaming hours for kids. We also dig into Alan Wake, and how Game Pass has given Game Preview a new meaning.

