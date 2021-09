Photography by Chris Peel, Andrew Shield and Swilly; clip by Shieldsy. If any of us had a sense that a dynamic winter was about to be followed by an also dynamic spring along Australia’s east coast, well, that sense was confirmed this week. And while central NSW and coasts further south got a healthy share, from Byron north it really lit up. East and south swells combined to give surf communities beyond the Cape days and days of beautiful, accessible waves — epic sessions, sure, but also just super good fun. Here’s a few moments from those days, from Tallows to Stradbroke and a fair bit in between.

