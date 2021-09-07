CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll Brothers Announces New Community Opening And Sale Of Model Homes In Porter Ranch

Porter Ranch, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community opening in Porter Ranch, the largest master plan community in Los Angeles. Ridge at Hillcrest, the only community in Porter Ranch to offer both single- and two-story luxury home designs, is now open for pre-model sales.

The company also announced its Porter Ranch community is presenting twelve model homes now offered for sale from its Canyon Oaks, Cascades, Beacon, Highlands and Peak Pointe collections. Each model home is highly upgraded and showcases designer features throughout as well as top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded flooring, cabinets, and more.

Ridge at Hillcrest offers estate-sized single- and two-story homes on expansive home sites located at the ridge of Hillcrest Village, providing breathtaking canyon views. This exclusive collection features only 40 home sites with home designs ranging from 3,900 to 5,000+ sq. ft., including 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages, and lofts. Designed by award-winning architects, the homes at Ridge at Hillcrest offer an array of innovative structural options including multi-generational living suites, prep kitchens, primary bedroom suite decks, primary suite retreats, bonus rooms, and more. The Ridge at Hillcrest pricing is anticipated to start at $1.9 million.

The community also features no Mello Roos, great local schools, access to the future 50-acre Porter Ranch community park, and a low property tax rate.

"With the choice of single- and two-story home designs and dynamic structural options, Ridge at Hillcrest buyers have the ability to create their perfect haven," said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "This very special community is set behind a gated entry in a newer neighborhood in Porter Ranch, and offers incredible views."

Porter Ranch residents enjoy easy access to local freeways, airports, and key urban areas of Los Angeles, making the community a prime location. Educational opportunities are top-ranked with Hillcrest Village residents able to attend the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Neighboring the Porter Ranch master plan community is the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch shopping center and existing $150 million retail-entertainment center with plenty of choices for local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Visit the Toll Brothers Porter Ranch website at LiveAtPorterRanch.com for more information.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

