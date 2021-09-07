CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Report invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis LangeVice President, Investor Relations(860) 827-3833 dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort KaufmanDirector, Investor Relations(860) 515-2741 cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina FrancisDirector, Investor Relations(860) 438-3470 christina.francis@sbdinc.com

