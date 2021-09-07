CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The units are listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and began trading under the ticker symbol "DTRTU" on September 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DTRT" and "DTRTW," respectively.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp., led by CEO Mark Heaney, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, it intends to focus its search on the healthcare industry, specifically home and community based healthcare services, which may include home health, personal and private duty care, home-based therapy, adult day care, medical transportation, pediatric health, facility based community services, healthcare information technology and software services, care management, behavioral health, staffing, medical devices, and health and wellness programs, among others.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") is acting as the sole bookrunner, and Odeon Capital Group, LLC is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5 th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IN THIS ARTICLE
cannin.com

Nutritional High Announces the Closing of the OutCo Labs Inc. Acquisition

Nutritional High Announces the Closing of the OutCo Labs Inc. Acquisition — Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) is pleased to announced that, further to the Company’s press releases dated June 21, 2021 and August 27, 2021, it has yesterday closed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the business of OutCo Labs Inc. (“OutCo”).
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Jervois Global closes US$192 million Freeport Cobalt acquisition

Jervois Global Ltd. [JRV-TSXV, ASX; JRVMF-OTCQB], formerly Jervois Mining Ltd., has closed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of Freeport Cobalt by purchasing all the shares of Freeport Cobalt Oy and four affiliated entities from Koboltti Chemicals Holdings Ltd. (KCHL). Jervois closed the US$160 million acquisition of Freeport Cobalt with...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. And Redwire Announce Shareholder Approval Of The Business Combination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("GPAC") (NYSE: GNPK), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Redwire, LLC ("Redwire" or the "Company"), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced that at GPAC's extraordinary general meeting held today (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), GPAC's shareholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination between GPAC and Redwire (the "Business Combination"), as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination. Approximately 97% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 73% of GPAC's outstanding shares as of the record date, voted to approve the Business Combination.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ITS OWNERSHIP INTERESTS IN FLASHTALKING AND COMMENCMENT OF TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $35 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) - Get Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Report ("Safeguard," "SFE" or the "Company") today announced that the previously announced acquisition of its ownership interest in Flashtalking was completed resulting in cash proceeds to Safeguard of approximately $44.8 million. The Company may receive additional amounts of up to approximately $0.8 million over the next 24 months from the resolution of escrow contingencies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Amwell closes $320M acquisitions of 2 digital health startups

Amwell on Aug. 31 announced it finalized its acquisitions of two digital health startups: digital mental health platform SilverCloud Health and automated virtual health company Conversa Health. Amwell signed definitive agreements to acquire the two companies in July. With the purchases totalling $320 million, Amwell said it plans to improve...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ("DoubleDown", or the "Company"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,316,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each ADS representing 0.05 common share at a price of $18.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $113.7 million. The number of ADSs offered and to be sold by the Company is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs offered and to be sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000. The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,400 ADSs at the initial public offering price. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the ADSs will be approximately $86.5 million, after deducting underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. DoubleDown will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholder.
GAMBLING
Eater

Toast, the Restaurant Ordering Platform With Chicago Ties, Files Initial Public Offering

Toast, the Boston-based restaurant tech company with offices in Chicago, on Friday signaled plans to go public by filing for an initial public offering. The decade-old brand aims to raise $100 million, catching a wave of significant investment in hospitality-focused technology companies — a niche that has since nearly $3.5 billion through investments, IPOs, and acquisitions since the start of 2021, according to Restaurant Business News.
CHICAGO, IL
