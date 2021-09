The new sport, which was recently featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, is a combination of lacrosse and golf. The lone figure on the CityPark Nine Golf Course in Fort Collins doesn’t have an expensive golf bag; no cart or clubs, either. Just what appears to be a stick with an ice cream scoop-like head and a golf ball. It’d be easy to dismiss him as lost or scavenging for forlorn balls, but in one fluid motion he swoops up a golf ball with his stick, sweeps it overhead, rocketing it 100 yards down the grassy field. The deft move is better than most traditional golf shots on the course. The ball arcs, landing on the fairway, and rolls towards the green.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO