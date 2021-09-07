CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NexBank Capital, Inc. Closes $100 Million Private Offering Of Series A Preferred Stock

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services company and holding company of NexBank, announced that on September 1, 2021 it closed a $100 million private placement of 100,000 shares of its 6.0% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, to institutional investors.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to NexBank Capital, Inc. in the offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company. NexBank Capital, Inc. also received an 'A-' company rating and a 'BBB+' rating on its most recent issuance of subordinated notes from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexbank-capital-inc-closes-100-million-private-offering-of-series-a-preferred-stock-301370628.html

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $500 Million Of Senior Notes

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - Get PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Notes will bear interest at 5.750% per annum and will mature on September 15, 2031. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by the Company's existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the Company's existing secured warehouse borrowings. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
TheStreet

CGI Announces Private Offering Of C$600 Million Of 7-year Notes

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE) cgi.com/newsroom. MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (GIB) - Get CGI Inc. Class A Report announced today that it has priced an offering of Canadian dollar denominated senior unsecured notes. CGI will issue C$600 million aggregate principal amount of 7-year...
MARKETS
finextra.com

SaaS RegTech PassFort closes on $16.2 million Series A

London-based SaaS RegTech provider PassFort has closed a $16.2 million Series A funding round. The Series A was led by the US growth equity fund, Level Equity, with participation from PassFort’s existing investors OpenOcean, Episode 1 and Entrepreneur First. $4.89 million worth of venture debt was also provided by Shard Credit Partners - with PassFort being the first investment from its newly launched UK tech-focused venture debt strategy.
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $114 million industrial sale in Indianapolis market

JLL Capital Markets has closed the $114 million sale of ConAgra Distribution Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot, Class-A bulk regional distribution center triple net leased to ConAgra Brands in the Indianapolis-area community of Frankfort, Indiana. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Founders Properties, L.L.C. W. P. Carey purchased...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banking#Private Credit#Private Placement#Commercial Banking#Nexbank Capital Inc#Jefferies Llc#Hunton Andrews Kurth Llp#Bbb#Institutional Banking
The Press

Inpixon Announces Pricing of $54.1 Million Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at a Per Share Price of $1.25

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sep. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $54.1 million.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bumble Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Shares Of Class A Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) ("Bumble") announced today the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 18,000,000 shares of Bumble's Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $54.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of Bumble's Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - Get VICI Properties Inc Report ("VICI Properties" or the "Company"), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.50 per share. The Company is issuing and selling 50,000,000 shares directly to the underwriters at closing and the underwriters are purchasing 50,000,000 shares related to the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares from the Company. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
TheStreet

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the pricing of its offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. BigCommerce also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45,000,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
nerej.com

Preserve Realty closes on $24 million in sales at private sporting club

Richmond, RI Luxury sporting collective The Preserve Club and Residences, which opened its doors to The Hilltop Lodge + Spa on August 6, 2021, its newest five star hotel and condominium accommodations, plans an expansion: a village of 26 of its cozy cabin units, in its preliminary build phase. In one year alone, The Preserve Club and Residences has seen $24 million in residential sales to date across its four types of residential offerings, with another $24 million under contract. A sale of a Laurel Ridge Home was a record-breaking sale for the development, with the unit selling for $6.2 million at $2,000 per s/f.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Snyk Closes $530 Million Series F Investment At $8.5 Billion Valuation

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced a $530 million Series F investment to accelerate the industry's shift to developer security as organizations rapidly modernize their applications with security built into the entire software development life cycle. The transaction included both primary and secondary offerings with more than $300 million of new capital. The company has now raised a total of $775 million to date with a valuation of $8.5 billion post this round, more than tripling since the beginning of 2021.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Factorial Closes a Series B Funding Round with $80 Million

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Factorial ( https://factorialhr.com/ ), a Barcelona-based HR software company that streamlines people management, has closed an $80 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from previous investors CRV, Creandum, Point Nine, K Fund, and Columbia Lake Partners bringing the total funding amount to $100 million.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Wave closes largest Series A round for an African fintech with $200 million

Valuing the independent mobile money provider at $1.7 billion, the landmark Series A round was led by Sequoia Heritage, Founders Fund, Stripe and Ribbit. While similar in functionality to PayPal, the Wave App does not require that customers have a bank account and instead runs a network of 'agents' (small local businesses) who use their on-hand cash to service Wave users.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Carbon Robotics Closes $27 Million In Series B Financing Round Led by Anthos Capital

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- Carbon Robotics, an agriculture robotics company, today announced it secured $27 million in Series B financing from Anthos Capital, Ignition Partners, Fuse Venture Capital, Voyager Capital, Bolt and Liquid2 Ventures to accelerate the company’s growth. The funding will be used to scale production of the company’s products, grow its engineering team, establish regional sales and support for customers across the U.S. and invest in the innovation of new products and technology. This latest round of financing brings the company’s overall funding to $36 million.
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy