Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have made 300 starts together - A Hunt and Peck
Seventeen seasons ago Adam Wainwright threw his first pitch of his Major League career. It was not to Yadier Molina. Molina had been replaced the inning before, putting Einar Diaz behind the plate. The next and only game Wainwright appeared in during the 2005 season, he was a pinch runner for Albert Pujols and didn’t throw a single pitch. It wasn’t until 2006 on April 3 that Adam Wainwright threw his first big league pitch to Yadier Molina. It was 90 miles per hour fastball up and in to Mike Lieberthal. I linked it below.www.vivaelbirdos.com
