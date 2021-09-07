Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have made 300 starts together - A Hunt and Peck

Wainwright (14-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings to earn the win over Milwaukee on Friday. The Cardinals have tallied 28 runs in support of Wainwright over his past two starts, allowing the veteran to cruise through relatively stress-free outings. He posted six scoreless innings Friday before the Brewers tagged him for a pair of runs (one of which was unearned) in the seventh, leading to Wainwright's exit after 105 pitches. The 40-year-old continues to defy Father Time, registering a 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 159:43 K:BB across 176 innings on the campaign while tying for second in MLB with 14 wins. He has gotten stronger as the season has progressed, posting a 1.92 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 7-2 record since the All-Star break. Wainwright's next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO