Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have made 300 starts together - A Hunt and Peck

By lil_scooter93
Viva El Birdos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen seasons ago Adam Wainwright threw his first pitch of his Major League career. It was not to Yadier Molina. Molina had been replaced the inning before, putting Einar Diaz behind the plate. The next and only game Wainwright appeared in during the 2005 season, he was a pinch runner for Albert Pujols and didn’t throw a single pitch. It wasn’t until 2006 on April 3 that Adam Wainwright threw his first big league pitch to Yadier Molina. It was 90 miles per hour fastball up and in to Mike Lieberthal. I linked it below.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Viva El Birdos

A look at the origins of the Wainwright-Molina battery

Tomorrow, for the 300th time in their careers, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will start together as a battery mate, only bested by three other pitcher-catcher combos: Mickey Lolich to Bill Freehan (324), Warren Spahn to Del Crandall (316), and Red Faber to Ray Schalk. That’s three Hall of Famers (Faber, Schalk, Spahn), a player who may have made the Hall if framing existed in his time (Freehan), a player who stayed on the HOF ballot for all 15 years possible (Lolich), and Del Crandall. Actually Crandall had a better career than Schalk, Schalk belongs nowhere near the Hall of Fame, but that just gives you an idea of what it takes to be on this list.
