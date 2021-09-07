Seattle's T-Mobile Park to require all guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
All guests ages 12 and up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else will need to submit a negative COVID test upon entry. T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners, is one of several Seattle sports venue to announce vaccination entry requirements in a single day. Lumen Field, Climate Pledge Arena and Husky Stadium also announced Tuesday that they would be requiring guests to be vaccinated.www.seattlepi.com
