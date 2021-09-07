CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle's T-Mobile Park to require all guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Alec Regimbal
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll guests ages 12 and up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else will need to submit a negative COVID test upon entry. T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners, is one of several Seattle sports venue to announce vaccination entry requirements in a single day. Lumen Field, Climate Pledge Arena and Husky Stadium also announced Tuesday that they would be requiring guests to be vaccinated.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Park#Mobile#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#The Seattle Mariners#The T Mobile Park#Cdc#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy