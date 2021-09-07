Award-Winning Underwater Photographer, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, Makes Her NBC's Today Debut Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed international underwater photographer, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, will make her debut appearance tomorrow morning on NBC's TODAY in a segment during the 3 rd hour showcasing a day in her life as a professional underwater photographer, as well as a high school biology teacher.

TODAY's Natalie Morales will follow Renee to Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles, where they will join for an underwater diving and photography session. The segment will also feature Renee at Palos Verdes High School, where for the last 18 years she has taught AP Biology, highlighting her love of science and the ocean as she teaches future generations of promising young marine biologists.

"Being interviewed by Natalie Morales for TODAY is a tremendous honor and experience," says Renee. "I hope viewers will enjoy my story and the beauty of the marine world."

Renee earned her spot on the prestigious TODAY after some recent and very impressive photography accolades. She was named the overall winner of the United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition for "The Ocean: Life, and Livelihoods" 2021, and she was crowned the first female photographer and American to ever win the "Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021" by the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) competition, which is known as the world's most competitive international underwater photography award contest.

As a mother, teacher and world-renowned photographer, Renee Capozzola is certainly an unstoppable and inspiring woman who not only takes exceptional underwater images, but also uses her platform to promote constructive change for our oceans and marine conservation, including endangered sharks and other marine life.

Be sure to watch Renee's segment during the 3rd hour of TODAY on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 9:00am ET/PT.

