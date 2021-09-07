CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) - Get Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC ("PIMCO"). Stockholders will receive $19.30 for each share of Columbia Property Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.9 billion and is expected to close as early as the end of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cxp/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-columbia-property-trust-inc-301370580.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

TSN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tyson Foods, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tyson securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsn.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Diversicare Healthcare Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - DVCR

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 per share in cash is fair to Diversicare Healthcare shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Diversicare Healthcare shareholders to click here to learn more about...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Plus Products Files For Creditor Protection Under The Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act And Cancels September 14 Annual General Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the "Company" or "PLUS") has secured court protection from its creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, ("CCAA"), in order to restructure its business and financial affairs (the "Initial Order"). Its application under the CCAA was heard this morning by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"). The Initial Order provides for a stay of proceedings in favor of PLUS for an initial period of 10 days, subject to such extensions as the Court may subsequently order, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as Monitor in the CCAA proceedings.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pllc#Lawsuits#Board Of Directors#Pimco#Cxp Rrb
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Annovis Bio, Inc. And Certain Officers - ANVS

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Annovis Bio Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-04040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Intersect ENT, Inc. - XENT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Intersect ENT, Inc. ("XENT" or the "Company") ( XENT) relating to its proposed acquisition by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the agreement, XENT shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TALIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Talis On Behalf Of Talis Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (TLIS) on behalf of Talis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. F/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important September 27 Deadline In Securities Class Action - AHCO, AHCOW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO, AHCOW) between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PAFOU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "PAFOU" beginning tomorrow, September 14, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and rights will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "PAFO" and "PAFOR," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Aid Guidehouse Buy of Fellow IT Consulting Company

Milbank and Covington & Burling are advising Veritas Capital and Guidehouse on the latter’s acquisition of Dovel Technologies, which provides technology services to federal government agencies. Cooley advised McClean, Va.-based Dovel on the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter and for which terms were not disclosed....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Canaan Announces Change Of Auditor

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has dismissed PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent auditor on September 9, 2021 and has approved the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG") as the independent auditor of the Company, effective September 13, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Clearlake Capital To Acquire Specialty Packaging Solutions Provider Mold-Rite

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, " Clearlake") in partnership with company management announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC ("Mold-Rite," "MRP" or the "Company") from Irving Place Capital. Mold-Rite is a provider of value-added packaging components, such as jars, dispensing closures, and child-resistant closures, to a variety of recession resilient end-markets including the healthcare and wellness, specialty food, and personal care sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:IPSI) ("Innovative" or the "Company"), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with loanDepot's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). loanDepot investors have until November 8, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

ReTo Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) - Get ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Report ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 7, 2021, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTS, RFL, NLOK, MDLA, STMP, GPX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) - Get Triple-S Management Corporation Class B Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a Triple-S Management shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report. The investigation concerns whether Boston Beer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Jordan Company

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Echo Global (Nasdaq: ECHO), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Jordan Company. Ademi LLP alleges Echo Global's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Echo Global shareholders will receive only...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Coinbase Global, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors that on August 10, 2021, the firm commenced a class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) and certain of its senior officers, directors and affiliated entities on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Coinbase common stock pursuant and /or traceable to the Company's April 14, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The deadline to serve as lead plaintiff is September 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. And Encourages Shareholders With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (GOTU) - Get Gaotu Techedu Report f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX") (GSX) - Get GSX Techedu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy