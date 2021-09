A lot of people do not know the importance of cleaning the vents of their clothes dryers. However, cleaning these ducts is very important. Not just for your clothes and the long time you are likely to spend waiting for them. Over the months and years since the inception of clothes dryers, it has been discovered that lint can accumulate in the ducts, mix up with hot air and ignite a fire hazard. Almost every year, dryer duct fires cause an estimated $35 million in damages, cause hundreds of injuries and even death. Therefore, it is important to be very observant. However, if you ever notice a burning stench in your laundry room while cleaning, it is your cue to clean up immediately rather than procrastinate.

