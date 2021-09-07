MGO Private Wealth welcomes new managing director and head of family office services
MGO Private Wealth announced that V. David Russell will join its team as a managing director and head of Family Office Services. Russell will be based in Dallas and Los Angeles and has both private equity and private wealth management experience. Russell will work on growing the firm’s multi-family office practice and investment platform. He also will continue building the company’s entertainment, sports and media practice as well as focus on the financial interests of affluent people of color.www.bizjournals.com
