‘Bro, Do I Have to Sue CNN?’ Joe Rogan Rages at Network and Jim Acosta, Claims They’re ‘Making Sh*t Up’ About His Use of Ivermectin

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Rogan went after Jim Acosta and CNN for claiming that Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasite drug the podcaster used to treat Covid-19, is a “horse dewormer.”. “Well, well well, if it isn’t old ‘Horse Worm Rogan,'” guest Tom Segura cracked on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, referring to the outrage Rogan sparked by taking Ivermectin despite warnings against the drug from public health officials.

