‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories’ Announced for iOS and Android, Listed for November 22nd Release
Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories for iOS and Android. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is based on the original IP and will let players relive the anime story and a new one supervised by the author of the original light novels, Fuse. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is a “3D battle RPG" according to the store listings. It features command-based combat, nation building, and more with fully voiced cut-scenes. There will also be voiced interactions outside cut-scenes. Watch the trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories below:toucharcade.com
