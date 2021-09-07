CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories’ Announced for iOS and Android, Listed for November 22nd Release

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories for iOS and Android. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is based on the original IP and will let players relive the anime story and a new one supervised by the author of the original light novels, Fuse. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories is a “3D battle RPG" according to the store listings. It features command-based combat, nation building, and more with fully voiced cut-scenes. There will also be voiced interactions outside cut-scenes. Watch the trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories below:

toucharcade.com

