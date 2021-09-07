‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Memories’ Announced for iOS and Android, Listed for November 22nd Release

World Flipper includes original characters and those from Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy. It is free to play with in app purchases and you level up characters through skill trees to take on more difficult battles in a blend of pinball and RPG gameplay. World Flipper is available to pre-order on the App Store for iOS here and pre-register on Google Play for Android here. As revealed before, the pre-registration/pre-order reward is a 4-5 star exclusive ticket. More pre-registration reward details are on the official website for the global release here. The original Japanese release of World Flipper is available on the App Store and Google Play in Japan right now. Since I enjoyed what I played of the original Japanese release, I’m going to try out the localized global release when it arrives in just over a week. Have you played Granblue Fantasy or Dragalia Lost from Cygames yet?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO