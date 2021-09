Raleigh, N.C. — So many COVID-19 patients are in UNC Rex Hospital that the Raleigh facility set up tents in its parking lot Monday to expand its emergency department. Rex also is among the growing number of hospitals across the region that are canceling or delaying non-emergency surgeries because they don't have enough available beds for those people to recover afterward.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO