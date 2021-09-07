DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 7th 2021)

Starring Elle Fanning, Kyle Chandler, Joel Courtney, Gabriel Basso. by Walter Chaw J.J. Abrams's Spielberg shrine Super 8 mines the birth-of-the-blockbuster nostalgia vein so doggedly that you actually wish it was better than it is. Still, what works about it works really well, the best result of it being that it offers a vehicle for young Elle Fanning that should catapult her to the real superstardom Somewhere would have had anyone seen it. She's stunning; every second she's on screen, no matter whether she's sharing the frame with a two-storey monster, it's impossible to look away from her. She's the natural lens-flare Abrams offsets with his trademark visual tick. Fanning's Alice, the daughter of town drunk Louis (Ron Eldard), is enlisted by a pack of Goonies-stratified youngsters to be the female lead in their kitchen-sink zombie flick. The erstwhile director is the Stand By Me chubby one Charles (Riley Griffiths), and along for the ride are the one who pukes (Gabriel Basso) and the one who likes to blow shit up (Ryan Lee). And, yes, there's that scene where the kids throw their stuff over a fence, gather up their bikes, and recreate an entire sequence from the Amblin Entertainment logo that opens the picture.

