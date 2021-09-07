CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes weighs in on debate between Kanye's 'Donda' and Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

By Cam Ellis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only person that would click on this headline is either A.) interested in the Chiefs and Pat Mahomes or B.) interested in Drake and Kanye beef. So welcome, you're in the right place. The great news for is that your faith has been rewarded: as the appropriately clickable tease promised, this blog features, to an extent, both. I say to an extent because ultimately this is still Patrick Mahomes, who is by all accounts a pretty diplomatic guy, being asked to publicly pick a side -- more specifically, an album -- in the on-going Kanye/Drake rivalry. Like only the savviest Pro Bowlers can do, when asked to weigh in whose album he liked more, Mahomes artfully dodged his way around a concrete answer.

