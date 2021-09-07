CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

ReflectSpace Gallery Hosts Sheila Pinkel’s Exhibit, “You Can’t Arrest An Idea”

 7 days ago

ReflectSpace Gallery Hosts Sheila Pinkel’s Exhibit, “You Can’t Arrest An Idea”. GLENDALE, CA— Glendale Library, Arts and Culture and ReflectSpace Gallery is proud to present “You Can’t Arrest an Idea,” an exhibition by Sheila Pinkel, that brings together an important selection of the artist’s social and political work never before shown together. Sheila Pinkel is an American visual artist, activist and educator who has been creating engaged political and socially conscious art for four decades. Her topics of inquiry are as varied as her techniques and approaches. A research-based artist, she employs data visualization, digital and medical technologies, photography, and Xerox machine works to make critical and ethical inquiries into often invisible but pressing issues of our times. Casting a wide net across multiple subject matters—from the military-industrial complex, nuclear industry, consumption, incarceration, environment, and others—Sheila Pinkel’s work is as ambitious as it is outspoken. “You Can’t Arrest an Idea” weaves many of these threads together to present a decades-long and unrelenting vision of an artist attempting to make the invisible visible in nature and in culture.

Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
