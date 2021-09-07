CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Shoe drive to buy bulletproof vests for Pulaski deputies

By Peyton Lewis
41nbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Hawkinsville community is kicking off a drive to benefit the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. After hearing about a need for new bulletproof vests for deputies, Hawkinsville collision and towing sprang into action. The towing company will be collecting lightly used shoes from now until October 15. An organization called “Funds 2 Orgs” will recycle the shoes into bulletproof vests.

www.41nbc.com

