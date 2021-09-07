CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaspersky Announces Smart Home Security

By Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 6 days ago

Woburn, MA — September 7, 2021 — Today, Kaspersky announces the release of Kaspersky Smart Home Security, a new offering that will help telecom operators respond to growing consumer demand for the protection of smart home devices. It provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of possible threats including device breakdowns, malicious attacks, covert surveillance and more. The product is installed on a router by a telecom operator, and users only need to download an application on a smartphone to control and monitor device security.

