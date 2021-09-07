CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College's football team opens 2021 season with loss at Wartburg

Galesburg Register-Mail
 6 days ago

WAVERLY, Iowa — Taking the field for the first time in 650 days the Monmouth College football team lost its season opener at Wartburg 44-3 on Saturday. The Fighting Scots moved the ball right down the field on the first drive with a couple long runs and a completed pass into the red zone from Carter Boyer to wideout Jake Uryasz. The drive stalled inside the 10 and the Scots missed a field goal off the upright.

www.galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Iowa State
Monmouth, IL
Sports
City
Monmouth, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Waverly, IL
Monmouth, IL
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartburg College#Football Team#College Football#American Football#Monmouth College#Knights
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY
The Hill

Man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters: police

A California man was arrested near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters early Monday morning after Capitol Police found a bayonet and machete in his car. Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons after a Capitol Police officer pulled him over and found the weapons in his truck, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., authorities noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy