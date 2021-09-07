Monmouth College's football team opens 2021 season with loss at Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa — Taking the field for the first time in 650 days the Monmouth College football team lost its season opener at Wartburg 44-3 on Saturday. The Fighting Scots moved the ball right down the field on the first drive with a couple long runs and a completed pass into the red zone from Carter Boyer to wideout Jake Uryasz. The drive stalled inside the 10 and the Scots missed a field goal off the upright.