Life Lessons From the Best Teacher

LIMA — September 11th, 2001, was supposed to be a typical Tuesday morning for Elizabeth Buchanan, like it was supposed to be for so many other Americans. She was practicing law with the Department of Defense at the Pentagon at the time. When the televisions turned on in the main room outside her office, she walked out and saw the broadcast of the second plane hitting the South Tower of the World Trade Center. She knew that it was no accident, but after a few minutes of watching, everyone in the building went back to their work. Not even 45 minutes later, she heard the explosion on the other side of the building. American Airlines Flight 77 had crashed into the Pentagon.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO