Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.

Santafe New Mexican.com

Fentanyl: What it is and why it's so deadly

It was created as a prescribed painkiller with a potency estimated at 80 to 100 times that of morphine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, often appears as a small, blue pill with the number “30” and the letter “M” etched into its side. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has found 26 percent of tablets tested for the drug contain a lethal dose of 2 milligrams or more.
SANTA FE, NM
earth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Could Help Curb Opioid Dependency, New Research Shows

Despite strides in legalization and de-stigmatization, many Americans still perceive cannabis as a gateway drug to harder, more dangerous substances. The coronavirus pandemic, despite our best efforts, has brought out the worst in some of us. Coping with the loss of jobs, family, friends and life’s day-to-day activities has led to an increase in unhealthy behaviors across demographics, including alcohol consumption, illicit drug use and mental health emergencies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Agony Of Opioid Withdrawal

After a devastating motorcycle accident, Hopkins bioethicist Travis Rieder was prescribed high doses of opioids to stave off pain. When he began to taper off the drugs, he was immediately thrown into withdrawal. The advice Reider got from his doctors was to go back on opioids. His medical team had...
2 Chainz Warns Of The Dangers Of Fentanyl During 44th Birthday Bash

Over the last few weeks, we have seen numerous tragic deaths at the hands of the drug fentanyl. Just last week, comedians Fuquan Johnson, Rico Angeli, and Natalie Williamson passed away at a party due to fentanyl and if you look across North America, fentanyl has become a massive issue in terms of the opioid crisis. With this in mind, many are wary of the drugs they allow into their parties, and many are going to great lengths to ensure that their homes are free of fentanyl.
How Fentanyl Became One of the Biggest Causes of Drug Overdoses in the U.S.

The highly potent opiate is often found laced in other drugs and has led to a rise in accidental overdoses. In the early hours of Sept. 4, comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, along with one other person, died of a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose. It's a cause of death that's become increasingly common in the U.S. — in just six years, between 2013 and 2019, the rate of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Corning police warn of fentanyl dangers after arrest

CORNING — A recent arrest prompted the Corning Police Department Wednesday to warn the community of the dangers of fentanyl. Officers made contact Sept. 2 with a man who was passed out in his truck, according to the department. During their investigation, officers determined the man was Steven Patrick Looysen,...
Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
