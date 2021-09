A family searches for answers in a murder case that's gone cold. Two years ago, Ernie Ortiz was shot and killed outside his restaurant in Garden City. A man was arrested for his murder but the charges were dropped. When those charges were dropped back in December 2020, it was a gut-punch to the Ortiz family. Now, they are making a renewed effort to find his killer and they're asking for the community's help.

