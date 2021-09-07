CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EARNINGS UPDATES: Parsley Box loss deepens on expenses; Boku profit up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based cupboard stored meals firm - Pretax loss widens in first half of 2021 to GBP5.4 million from GBP1.0 million a year prior. Revenue increases to GBP14.0 million from GBP11.1 million. Marketing expenses rose to GBP4.9 million from GBP2.4 million, while IPO expenses knocked off GBP1.1 million in a ounce-off payment. No dividend was declared, unchanged from last year. "Higher price point and new product range expected to deliver further growth in second half 2021," says company.

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Argo Blockchain to list 7.5 million ADSs to Nasdaq Global

Argo Blockchain PLC - cryptocurrency miner - Launches initial public offering of 7.5 million American Depositary shares - reflecting 75.0 million ordinary shares - to list on the Nasdaq Global Market. Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint bookrunning managers, while Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP act as co-lead managers...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Colefax to repurchase GBP6.7 million in shares under offer

Colefax Group PLC - London-based interior designer - Confirms that under tender offer 1.1 million shares will be purchased at a price of 615 pence each, totalling GBP6.7 million. The shares under the offer represents 12% of the company's issued share capital, and will be cancelled once bought. Following the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Revenue down but earnings up at Limoneira

Limoneira delivered a small earnings beat when the company announced its fiscal results for the third quarter of 2021. Limoneira had released preliminary results Aug. 24 highlighting strong fresh lemon utilization, which helped offset a smaller-than-expected avocado output. According to the audited results, released Sept. 8, Limoneira generated $49.1 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group warns on cost pressure as sales fall

(Alliance News) - Restaurant Group PLC warned it is facing challenges from cost inflation, supply chain blockages, and the 'pingdemic' as it reported on Wednesday a dip in sales and a narrower loss in the first half of 2021. The London-based restaurant operator, which owns the Wagamama and Frankie &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Chemring trading as expected, sees results in line with analyst views

(Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Tuesday said it is trading as planned and annual results will be in line with consensus, "despite the challenging environment in which we continue to operate." The Romsey, Hampshire-based company supplies technology to the aerospace and defence industry. Company-compiled consensus is for GBP57.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Oracle Slips on Q1 Revenue Miss and Tepid Guidance

Investing.com – Oracle stock (NYSE: ORCL ) fell nearly 2% in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the software company’s first-quarter revenue came in below estimates. The shock for the company came from its Cloud license and on-premise license business where revenue fell 8% to $813 million. Total quarterly revenue was up...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: EKF Diagnostics very confident; Team17 sets records

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Pretax profit in six months to June 30 rises 5.3% to record GBP14.0 million from GBP13.3 million a year before. Revenue grows 3.4% to GBP40.1 million, also a record, from GBP38.8 million. Releases six new titles in first half, leading to a record performance, as well as existing titles Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Worms Rumble released on additional platforms in March and June, respectively. Chief Executive Debbie Bestwick says: "Our performance during the first half of this year is a testament to the continued commitment and passion of our teamsters and label partners. I am delighted to report we've been able to continue the trend of delivering improved year on year results specifically considering the corresponding half record set the previous year, which benefited from the one-off impact of the global pandemic and large swathes of global lockdowns."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Nuformix (NFX)

IN BRIEF: Nuformix signs licensing agreement with Oxilio for NXP001. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Nuformix responds to "frustration" as CEO departs. Nuformix Chief Executive Brindley to step down in six months time. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Argo Blockchain plots US dual listing. IN BRIEF: Nuformix annual loss widens on costs to develop...
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Mineral & Financial investee Redcorp notes positive results

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd - Cayman Islands-based investment company - Says metal recoveries continue to improve in the phase 2 metallurgical test programme of investee company Redcorp. Notes that the tests were funded by Ascendant Resources Inc, which holds a 25% stake in Redcorp. Expects full pilot metallurgical test in the first quarter of 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/08/2021. Final NAV. Euro Shares Sterling Shares. Final NAV € 27.4263 £ 23.7637. Final...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Bermaz Auto 1Q net profit up 11% despite lower revenue

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) saw its net profit for the first financial quarter ended July 31, 2021 (1QFY22) rise 11% to RM10.27 million from RM9.25 million a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 0.88 sen for 1QFY22 from 0.80 sen for 1QFY21. This came despite...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

RBC lowers target price on CMC Markets

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets lowered their target price on financial services firm CMC Markets from 560.0p to 410.0p on Monday after the group's "more cautious" net operating income guidance for FY22. 13,085.68. 14:15 14/09/21. -0.51%. -67.45. 23,757.49. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,076.07. 14:15 14/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,062.61. 14:15 14/09/21.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Broker tips: CMC Markets, EasyJet, SThree

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets lowered their target price on financial services firm CMC Markets from 560.0p to 410.0p on Monday after the group's "more cautious" net operating income guidance for FY22. RBC said its updated forecast for full-year net operating income of £265.0m sits in the middle of the...
MARKETS
investing.com

Traeger Falls on Quarterly Loss as Expenses More Than Double

Investing.com – Traeger (NYSE: COOK ) stock fell 9% Friday as the company reported a net loss in the second quarter after expenses more than doubled. This was the company’s first earnings announcement after it went public in July. Sales and marketing expenses soared to $47.3 million compared to $21...
STOCKS
newschain

Spire reports return to pre-tax profits after pandemic losses

Spire Healthcare Group has swung back from heavy losses during the pandemic to post pre-tax profits in the first six months of 2021 despite continued costs due to Covid. The private hospital operator reported profits before tax of £4.7 million in the six months to June this year, a huge increase on the £231.3 million pre-tax loss during the same period in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

B&M ups profit outlook due to less discounting

Discount retailer B&M Bargains has revealed profits are now expected to be higher than first thought.The company issued an unexpected update to the stock market, saying that while sales remain in line with the City’s expectations, the profits made on goods has been higher than first thought.The news sent shares up nearly 5% within minutes of the announcement, with bosses saying pre-tax profits for the six months to September 25 are likely to be between £275 million and £285 million.Sell-through rates in those categories have been high and accordingly end-of-season markdowns have been limitedB&MAnalysts in the city were previously predicting profits of around £235 million.B&M said: “Whilst Group revenues year to date have been broadly in line with market expectations, gross margins have been stronger than originally anticipated in the B&M UK fascia business.“Performance of General Merchandise and Seasonal categories has been particularly encouraging.“Sell-through rates in those categories have been high and accordingly end-of-season markdowns have been limited.”Despite the upgrade and predictions that it is well positioned for the Christmas season, the company cautioned that “trading patterns and strength of customer demand remain highly uncertain” for the rest of the year.
RETAIL

