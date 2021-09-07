EARNINGS UPDATES: Parsley Box loss deepens on expenses; Boku profit up
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based cupboard stored meals firm - Pretax loss widens in first half of 2021 to GBP5.4 million from GBP1.0 million a year prior. Revenue increases to GBP14.0 million from GBP11.1 million. Marketing expenses rose to GBP4.9 million from GBP2.4 million, while IPO expenses knocked off GBP1.1 million in a ounce-off payment. No dividend was declared, unchanged from last year. "Higher price point and new product range expected to deliver further growth in second half 2021," says company.
