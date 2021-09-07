CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamarri Conner Named ACC DB of the Week, Hokies Jump in Polls, And More

By David Cunningham
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech nickelback Chamarri Conner was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against North Carolina on Friday. The Jacksonville, FL native had a team-high eight tackles against the Tar Heels, including six solo stops. He also picked off UNC quarterback Sam Howell in the fourth quarter, a play that sealed Tech’s victory. It was the fourth interception of his career.

