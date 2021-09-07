West Virginia – Maryland Notebook

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Notes, observations and opinions from West Virginia’s 30-24 loss to Maryland:. During the off-season and fall camp, the familiar issues of drops and ball security, offensive line play and quarterback consistency were the focus of numerous articles and columns. Unfortunately, none of those areas of concern showed much improvement Saturday. The passing game was again hampered by three or four drops, with the fault shared between quarterback and receiver. At lest two of those balls were catchable, yet not optimally targeted, which made a reception difficult.