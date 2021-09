The messages poured in as Ramzia Abdekhil inched toward central Kabul in halting traffic. Then a call for help: “The Taliban have surrounded us, we are trapped.”. Her back still throbbing from the beating she had received just days before, Abdekhil’s face tensed as she and her sister compared reports from across Kabul on Wednesday. They had planned to join a group gathering at a central roundabout and march against the Taliban’s announcement of an all-male cabinet.

