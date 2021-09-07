CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, US Sign Agreement To Develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — India and the United States have recently signed an agreement to co-develop air-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) under the US-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, a bilateral defense cooperation mechanism that promotes joint collaboration in technology exchange, said the US Air Force. “Air Vice-Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Indian Air...

