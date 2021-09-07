Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

More than a year after Judas Priest's tour was set to start, the band is finally on the road celebrating its 50th anniversary. An overseas headlining performance in August at the Bloodstock Festival offered a preview of some of the surprises that could be in store for fans. During their two-hour show, the group reached back to its first album, 1974’s Rocka Rolla, for a reimagined take on the title track.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO