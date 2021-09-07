CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

By Philip Trapp
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer Hayley Williams is selling a quaint home in Nashville, Tenn. As a bonus, the million-dollar residence holds a host of Hayley history. After all, the Paramore frontwoman recorded her Flowers for Vases / Descansos solo album (and presumably the preceding Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP) inside the place, and the home's comfy environs have been seen in many a livestream interview and virtual performance hosted by the musician.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Steve Vai Announces Sprawling 2022 U.S. Tour

Steve Vai has announced a sprawling, 54-date U.S. tour that will run from January through April 2022. The guitar virtuoso’s upcoming trek, the beginning of what he calls the Inviolate World Tour, will commence on Jan. 27 in Las Vegas and wrap on April 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17, and a VIP presale kicks off on Sept. 15. More ticket information can be found at Vai’s website.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Classic Rock 105.1

Rick Rubin Regrets ‘Weird’ Time Working on AC/DC’s ‘Ballbreaker’

Rick Rubin looked back on the “weird” experience of producing AC/DC’s 1995 album Ballbreaker, saying a “dream-come-true” moment had dissolved into disappointment. Rubin, a massive Beatles fan, compared the Australian group favorably with his British heroes, making it even more regrettable that a disagreement over working environment meant the partnership didn’t fulfill all its potential.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due to Covid

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have cancelled their upcoming U.S. co-headlining tour due to Covid. The bands were supposed to be headed out on an 11-date tour beginning September 30 in Arizona, but "unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances" have forced the duo to cancel. On Friday (Sept. 10), Bush announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Classic Rock 105.1

Why Freddie Mercury Rejected His First Queen Recordings

Brian May said Queen bandmate Freddie Mercury's voice was “out of control” when they started work on their first demo recordings. In a recent interview with Rick Beato, the guitarist recalled that the singer realized for himself his approach wasn’t acceptable, starting again with an improved focus. “He's a self-made...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Farro
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Classic Rock 105.1

Why ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Left Jimmy Page Lost For Words

Jimmy Page said he was left speechless after attending the recent premiere of the first-ever official Led Zeppelin documentary. Becoming Led Zeppelin focuses on how the band formed and rose to fame, and surviving members Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were careful to ensure that it focused on their musical endeavors rather than their personal lives.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Phil Collins ‘Can Barely Hold a Stick’ Ahead of Genesis Tour

Phil Collins’ ongoing health challenges will prevent him from drumming during the long-awaited Genesis reunion tour. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son [drummer Nic Collins],” he told BBC Breakfast on Thursday (via NME). Collins...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Rob Halford: ‘I’ve Morphed Into the Gandalf of Heavy Metal’

More than a year after Judas Priest's tour was set to start, the band is finally on the road celebrating its 50th anniversary. An overseas headlining performance in August at the Bloodstock Festival offered a preview of some of the surprises that could be in store for fans. During their two-hour show, the group reached back to its first album, 1974’s Rocka Rolla, for a reimagined take on the title track.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy