The Hellraiser Universe Has Come to Dead by Daylight
Pinhead has entered the Fog, which means it's time for survivors to be torn apart by the Hellraiser collection, which is available now in Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight puts players in control of survivors while one player controls a horrific threat. Survivors work together to stay alive and escape, which involves running, hiding, and repairing generators. Everyone needs to work together to unlock the exit route and escape safely.www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0