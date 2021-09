Today the Chicago Cubs made a swap-out in their bullpen, with lefty Adam Morgan going to the Bereavement List, and Tommy Nance called back up from Triple-A Iowa (Bastian). Morgan, 31, had some hiccups when he first returned to the big leagues this year, but since July 17, he’s got a 2.08 ERA with an exceptional groundball rate and K/BB numbers. The long-time Phillie was recovering from a late-2020 surgery when the Cubs signed him as a reclamation, and it seems to have gone very well. He’ll be a free agent after this season, and might find better offers out there than he would get from the Cubs, but we’ll see. In the meantime, I hope he and his family are well through their bereavement process.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO