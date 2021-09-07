CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to protect your business against floods, storms and hurricanes?

By Beltrando Pini Rodríguez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change ; 15% of the territory and 68% of the population are exposed to risks associated with its effects such as hurricanes and floods . Unfortunately, and despite the catastrophic effects of these natural phenomena, SMEs are one of the...

saportareport.com

Protecting Affordable Homes from Climate Change

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, seven of Atlanta’s 10 hottest years have taken place in the past decade. In fact, 2019 was the warmest year since tracking began in the 1870s. The escalating heat, elevated levels of rainfall and violent storms are causing more damage to housing and community infrastructure each year. In 2020 alone, disasters across the nation caused nearly $95 billion in damage, mostly in vulnerable and marginalized communities.
ATLANTA, GA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ROGER WICKER: Key investments help protect against storm damage

The waters are slowly receding from the most powerful storm to hit our nation in years. Hurricane Ida flooded many roads, damaged homes, took down trees and power lines, and left more than 144,000 Mississippi homes and businesses temporarily without power. First responders performed water rescues in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson counties. Tragically, two people died and 10 more were injured in George County after Highway 26 caved in. Despite all of this destruction, we can be grateful that Mississippi was spared the worst of this hurricane. Soon after the storm passed, federal responders shifted their focus to Louisiana and the Northeast, where storm-induced floods and tornadoes have claimed dozens of lives.
ENVIRONMENT
Gadsden Times

Ida: How this storm stacks up to historic hurricanes

The worst hurricanes always etch their names into the memories of survivors, grim reminders used to measure future storms. Camille. Katrina. Andrew. Betsy is the first name burned into Linda Green's memory. The New Orleans native was only 8 when she remembers being held in someone's arms as her family fled the September 1965 hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Civil Liability
realtor.com

How To Protect Your Home During Storm Season: 8 Preparation Tips for Homeowners

Although the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November, it typically peaks about now, as seen in the havoc wrought by the recent storms Henri and Ida. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says storm activity is likely to stay strong through October, pounding parts of the U.S.
WEATHER
WilmingtonBiz

Making Your Vacation Home Storm-Ready: Tips For Protecting Your Investment

Sponsored Content provided by Mike Harrington - CEO & Owner, Carolina Retreats. We’re in the middle of Hurricane season, but storms aren’t just seasonal things we deal with on the coast, here in North Carolina. If you own a vacation home, then you’re constantly keeping tabs on weather reports, because throughout the year, thunderstorms crop up quickly and bring heavy winds, rain, and hail. We get straight-line wind events and tornadoes capable of causing widespread damage. We get Nor’easters that often deliver heavy winds, huge rain amounts, and a lot of coastal flooding. We get storm surges that bring in tremendous deluges from the Atlantic, across our sounds, and the intracoastal waterway. There are many things you can do to make your vacation and rental property storm-ready by protecting your coastal oasis and hard-earned investment from the ravages of storms year-round.
ENVIRONMENT
racinecountyeye.com

How To Prepare Your Home for Severe Storms

Hopefully, a severe storm has never affected you to the extent that you were out thousands of dollars in property damage as a result. If it has, you know just how important it is to prepare your home so that you don’t find yourself in such a situation again. If you want to find out what you can do to keep this loss from ever happening to you, keep reading to learn about how to prepare your home for severe storms.
ENVIRONMENT
automotive-fleet.com

Hurricane Safety: Protecting Your Fleet and Dealing with the Aftermath of the 2021 Season

Hurricane season is here, and several fleet companies are preparing for the potential impacts during this time of the year. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 through November 30. In recent years, hurricanes have left businesses with increasing damage costs. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there was a combined total of $136 billion in hurricane-related losses between 2018 and 2019.
ENVIRONMENT
lcmchealth.org

How to protect yourself from mold after a storm

Mold is one of the most serious results of water damage from a hurricane or severe floods. Mold can grow within 24 to 48 hours after water damage. It can keep growing until the correct measures are applied to stop it. Molds can be recognized by sight, such as wall...
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Uncover Ways to Protect Your Business From Cyber Threats

According to the FBI's 2020 Internet Crime Report, cybercrime incurred losses of more than $4 billion for small businesses last year. While that's spread out over all small businesses across the U.S., it's a jarring number. Many businesses operate on a shoestring budget and the cost of a cyber-attack may...
ECONOMY
Leesville Daily Leader

Hurricane Ida: SBA offering loans to help businesses, residents impacted by storm

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Louisiana businesses and residents impacted by Hurricane Ida, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. The loans are part of the relief made available through the major disaster declaration, which was requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards and approved...
ENVIRONMENT
westernmassnews.com

How homeowners can protect their houses from mold and flooding

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It seems mold concerns are sweeping the area. Several schools and city buildings that are impacted are now closed. Western Mass News caught up with an expert who said Wednesday's rain may only make the ongoing problem worse. "Mold is everywhere it’s on your arm right now...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
JSTOR Daily

How Wind Energy Could Affect Marine Ecosystems

Many researchers argue that cutting emissions from fossil fuels is essential and that renewable energy is the future. Offshore wind is a leading clean energy option in Europe, the coastal United States, and many other areas around the world. Installing turbines is one of the first steps to implementing wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The best way to protect against ‘strategic’ cybercrime? Keep moving your data

Subscribe to Data Sheet, a daily brief on the business of tech, delivered free to your inbox. Most of us have become distressingly aware of the phenomenon of ransomware: when hackers freeze an information system and extort a ransom payment in return for its release. The few millions paid out in well-known incidents, like the Colonial Pipeline hack in the United States, are but a fraction of the estimated $20 billion USD that global ransomware attacks will cost this year, reflecting a sharp upward trend. There are three times as many attacks in Europe in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Ransoms paid out in the United States have doubled in the past year. Asia is slightly less alarming: attacks increased by only 50% over the same span.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dixonpilot.com

How To Improve Your Dry-Cleaning Business

Running a dry-cleaning business takes a lot of hard work and dedication, especially when you want to grow the business. Although everyone needs dry cleaning for some of their clothes, it can still be hard to achieve the growth you desire. That’s why you need to think about changing your approach to draw in more people. Try using this guide on how to improve your dry-cleaning business.
ECONOMY
Clearfield Progress

As temperatures drop, protect your home against heating-related fires

With colder temperatures approaching, now is the time to protect homes against fires, according to local emergency personnel. Folks are about to turn on their furnaces — whether they are natural gas, oil, wood, coal — for the first time in months, and now is the time to make sure the heating system is working properly, Clearfield County 911 Director Dave McClure said.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

