As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO