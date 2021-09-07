CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

 6 days ago

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday’s encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...

Randy Edsall Forced to Step Down After Thinking He Could Fleece UConn Longer

Randy Edsall is finally done as the head coach of the UConn Football. After Edsall led the Huskies to a Game 2 loss against FCS Holy Cross, the disgraced coach with a bonus-laden contract announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. This would, of course, allow the coach and his family on staff to collect paychecks a little longer.
UConn HC Randy Edsall steps down, coaching search underway

UConn head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately as head coach of the Huskies less than 24 hours after announcing 2021 would be his final season of coaching, reports The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. “Randy Edsall is now stepping down immediately as head coach,” Feldman said. “DC Lou Spanos will...
Upon further review, UConn’s Randy Edsall will step aside as coach immediately

Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.
Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

UConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.
What's next for UConn after Randy Edsall's abrupt exit? New QB, schedule, coaching search

UConn football head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. The updated announcement came on Monday, barely 24 hours after the school announced he planned to stay on board through the remainder of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take on Edsall’s responsibilities on an interim basis. Where...
Randy Edsall’s second UConn stint was an unmitigated disaster

In the famous words of Harvey Dent, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” While that’s not quite analogous to Randy Edsall’s dramatic fall from grace, the 63-year-old’s coaching legacy is certainly complicated by what was a disastrous second tenure in Storrs.
UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
