Luxury On a Budget: Consumer Reports Recommends These Entry-Level Premier SUVs

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
If you’re in the market for a small SUV and you don’t want to sacrifice luxury, you may be wondering what your options are. The cost for a premier SUV can be quite high. Go to the other end of the spectrum and you may not get the safety features you want or the high-end touches that you want. These three SUVs combine the best of both worlds. Consumer Reports rates these as the highest-performing, least expensive luxury SUVs you can buy.

