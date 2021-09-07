Details for The City Revealed for NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 gets even more realistic with the addition of NBA public announcers to the game. 2K Games unveiled the NBA 2K22 PA Announcers – NBA public announcers in real-life homecourts around the league. Fans of local teams will be very familiar with their hometown voices, but this will also expose these iconic announcers to the rest of the NBA 2K world for the first time. Going beyond just the usual broadcast team from national TV, we now get a glimpse of how it’s like to be part of an audience in different courts across different states. The list includes the likes of Sacramento Kings’ Scott Moak, Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Smith, and Philadelphia 76ers’ Mark Fratto, to name a few.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO