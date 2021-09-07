CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details for The City Revealed for NBA 2K22

By Cory Wells on September 7, 2021
Cover picture for the articleNBA 2K22 is slated to launch on Friday and 2K has revealed what to expect in The City for the game. The City is the open area where you will build MyPLAYER and complete objectives to help bolster your character. The City will only be available in the current generation of the game, while The Neighborhood will make its return on the previous generation. A focus on The City is gearing away from the actual basketball portion with the ability to complete solo missions to help launch an off-the-court side hustle ranging from hip hop artist to fashion mogul.

