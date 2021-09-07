CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ISSUES AUDIT REPORT ON CENTER FOR PREVENTION OF CHILD ABUSE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ISSUES AUDIT REPORT ON CENTER FOR PREVENTION OF CHILD ABUSE. Poughkeepsie, NY – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois today issued an Audit Report on Child Abuse Prevention Center, Inc., a Poughkeepsie-based contract agency of the County, focusing on the period of 2017 through 2020. Also known as the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse (CPCA), the agency’s mission is to “prevent child abuse in the Mid-Hudson Valley,” and has been contracted by Dutchess County to provide supportive parenting, teen parenting, personal safety programs as well as administer the Child Advocacy Center in support of child victims of sex abuse or extreme physical abuse.

Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
