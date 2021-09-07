Metroparks Toledo dedicates its first mobile FitPark

Metroparks Toledo's most recent addition to its series of FitPark activities will take the program in two new directions: Vertical and mobile.

The park system along with Mercy Health Foundation on Tuesday dedicated FitPark: Climb, a rock-climbing simulator that can be used by five people at a time.

The Spectrum Sports International structure is 32 feet tall and mounted to a trailer, allowing for the entire unit to be moved from park to park once the wall is lowered and secured.

Rock climbing is the newest addition to the Metroparks program that debuted in 2018 to make outdoor recreation more easily accessible within local parks.

"FitPark: Climb is really the next incarnation of this idea," Dave Zenk, Metroparks Toledo executive director, said.

Mercy Health plans to donate $500,000 in increments of $100,000 per year over five years to fund the cost of equipment and installation.

Mercy Health Toledo President Bob Baxter said the healthcare provider values the partnership because FitParks help promote healthy lifestyles, and the program aligns with the healthcare system’s body, mind, and spirit activities.

"For us, we see epidemics associated with not only the pandemic, but what comes with social isolation: Depression, lack of connectivity with others," Mr. Baxter said. "Supporting all of those issues through the collaboration with the Metroparks is just really important to us."

He said the park system also has a history of following through on big ideas.

"There are a lot of people who have great ideas, but what the Metroparks do is they have great ideas and they execute on them," Mr. Baxter said. "That's been their history with their vision around park access, and I think that's the history when you look at their FitPark opportunities and a number of other things they have done as well. "

The program began with outdoor exercise equipment at Wildwood Preserve Metropark in 2018.

A year later, Metroparks Toledo debuted three new additions to the program with FitPark: Paddle, a landing for kayaks at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee, mountain biking at FitPark: Ride, a 21-obstacle skills course at Oak Openings Preserve, and a kayak share system available at Howard Marsh Metropark.

The rock wall, however, is not tied to any one park and can be used at a variety of locations as needed, Mr. Zenk said.

"One of the reasons that we're really excited about this is it's the first mobile FitPark," Mr. Zenk said. "So, quite literally, we will take this FitPark and spread it all across the community."

Metroparks first used the wall at Jeep Fest last month, and will make the attraction available at multiple park locations during the next two weeks.

It will stay at Glass City Metropark for an NAACP co-sponsored event on Sunday, then head to the park system's annual Outdoor Expo on Sept. 18 at Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse.

On Tuesday, a group of eighth graders from Lial Catholic School in Whitehouse put their rock-climbing skills to the test at Glass City Metropark, the East Toledo park that opened in December, 2020.

"Judging by the reaction of our eighth graders today, I think it's going to receive a phenomenal reception by those who use it in the community," Mr. Baxter said.

Climbing a rock wall might be a fun one-time experience for some people, but organizers hope some of the park's activities also will spur a greater passion for being outdoors, Mr. Zenk said.

"For others, what we really hope is that it can be the start of a passion [for] the outdoors, really leading to lifelong outdoor recreation and enjoyment," he said. "We hope, for some of these youth here today, these experiences might be the gateway to create the next generation of conservationists. It's why these types of partnerships and programs are so important."