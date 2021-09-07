22-year-old tells police she ‘forgot’ she had methamphetamine in her car

A 22-year-old woman told police she “forgot” she had methamphetamine in her car after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Victoria Rachelle Pike of Wildwood had been driving a car with Kentucky license plates at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when she was pulled over for having an improper tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.