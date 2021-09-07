CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

22-year-old tells police she ‘forgot’ she had methamphetamine in her car

By Meta Minton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old woman told police she “forgot” she had methamphetamine in her car after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Victoria Rachelle Pike of Wildwood had been driving a car with Kentucky license plates at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when she was pulled over for having an improper tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Real Gospel Truth
5d ago

WLM. She was holding them for someone, not hers at all. She just came from church. She sings in the choir and teaches Sunday school. WLM too

Ken Dethloff
6d ago

Wow, "forgot she had it". usually we hear, it's not mine, have never seen it before, and have no idea where it came from.

Joan Sharp
6d ago

Today was a good day for you..Saved your life please stop using drugs and go to counciling works better then drugs that will kill you..dead is dead please talk to someone

