Vikings unveil depth chart for season opener against Bengals
The Vikings have officially released the unofficial depth chart for the season opener this Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's what they're working with.
Offense depth
QB: Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond
RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
FB: C.J. Ham
WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborne, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook
TE: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Chris Herndon, Ben Ellefson
LT: Rashod Hill, Christian Darrisaw
LG: Ezra Cleveland
C: Garrett Bradbury, Mason Cole
RG: Olisaemeka Udoh, Wyatt Davis
RT: Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel
Defense depth
LDE: Danielle Hunter, Stephen Weatherly
RDE: D.J. Wonnum, Everson Griffen, Patrick Jones II
NT: Michael Pierce, Armon Watts, James Lynch
DT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson
SLB: Anthony Barr, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly
MLB: Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye
WLB: Nick Vigil, Chazz Surratt
CB: Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, Cameron Dantzler
S: Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Josh Metellus, Camryn Bynum
Special teams depth
K: Greg Joseph
P: Jordan Berry
LS: Andrew DePaola
KR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, K.J. Osborne
PR: K.J. Osborne, Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
