Vikings unveil depth chart for season opener against Bengals

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
Sep 7, 2021

The Vikings have officially released the unofficial depth chart for the season opener this Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's what they're working with.

Offense depth

QB: Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison

FB: C.J. Ham

WR: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborne, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook

TE: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Chris Herndon, Ben Ellefson

LT: Rashod Hill, Christian Darrisaw

LG: Ezra Cleveland

C: Garrett Bradbury, Mason Cole

RG: Olisaemeka Udoh, Wyatt Davis

RT: Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel

Defense depth

LDE: Danielle Hunter, Stephen Weatherly

RDE: D.J. Wonnum, Everson Griffen, Patrick Jones II

NT: Michael Pierce, Armon Watts, James Lynch

DT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson

SLB: Anthony Barr, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly

MLB: Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye

WLB: Nick Vigil, Chazz Surratt

CB: Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, Cameron Dantzler

S: Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Josh Metellus, Camryn Bynum

Special teams depth

K: Greg Joseph

P: Jordan Berry

LS: Andrew DePaola

KR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, K.J. Osborne

PR: K.J. Osborne, Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Zimmer Gives New Vikings Player Stamp of Approval

With uncertainty on the status of Minnesota Vikings strongside linebacker Anthony Barr for Week 1, head coach Mike Zimmer needs all the help at linebacker he can get. After Barr on the depth chart, a hodgepodge of youngsters including Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch fortify the depth. And that means the other starting linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil – must perform well if Barr is out, cleaning up any possible shortcomings from Connelly or Lynch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer raves about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Before tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed all the tools to be a franchise player in his first season. Now, on the verge of returning for Week 1, Burrow is receiving strong praise from one of the game’s most respected coaches.
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Injury Report: 2 players out vs. Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings will not be at full strength for their season opener when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The first week of the 2021 NFL season is here. Tampa Bay and Dallas set the tone for what should be a thrilling slate of football this weekend and that includes the Minnesota Vikings traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Bring Me The News

5 questions for the Vikings' season opener at Cincinnati

The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2021 season when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings are coming off their first winless preseason since 1979 but with several key players returning, Sunday's game will be a more accurate representation of what this team could be. Still, there are...
NFL
chatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Inactive lists for both teams

We are right around ninety minutes from kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, and the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactive lists for today’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting out for both sides, starting with the visiting team. Minnesota Vikings. LB...
NFL
USA Today

Bengals' projected depth chart for updated 53-man roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a handful of roster moves since finalizing the initial 53 during final cuts. As the team preps for its Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s unlikely to see any other major shuffles. Meaning, it’s a good time to take a step back and look at the team’s full depth chart.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

W2L4 As Bengals Open 2021 With Mike Zimmer’s Vikings

CINCINNATI – The Bengals kick off their 54th season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and their old defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The last time they played Zimmer’s team, it didn’t go well, to say the least as the Vikings – on their way to a 13-3 finish – ran the Bengals out of U.S. Bank Stadium, racing out to a 34-0 lead and cruising to a 34-7 win in Dec. 2017.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Bengals Drop Vikings In OT

CINCINNATI -- — Joe Burrow came to the line on fourth-and-inches on the Bengals 48 and planned to sneak the ball over for a first down late in overtime. Seeing the middle stacked, Burrow checked to the second planned play, a pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah that had worked perfectly in practice last week.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Meet The Expert: Como Tiger Takes Bengals Over Vikings In Season Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are slated to open the regular NFL season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. But instead of talking to former athletes or football experts about the game, Jason DeRusha headed to Como Zoo to get some insight on tigers. He spoke with Hans Jorgensen, the...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/10): Ja’Marr Chase claps back at Mike Florio

When the Bengals and Vikings open the season Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 19), it is rightfully billed as the return of Joe Burrow. But the return of the other Joe isn’t exactly an ordinary event, either, because Joe Mixon is carrying more than the ball as he expands roles on and off the field in his fifth season.
NFL
vikingsgazette.com

Three Keys: Can The Vikes Contain The Bengals Receivers?

It’s almost here, folks. Our Minnesota Vikings start their season on the road tomorrow at noon against the Cincinnati Bengals. I imagine he wants to win every game, but Mike Zimmer must really want this one. He was their DC for years. What do we need to do to win? For the Vikings to be successful, they’ll need to get pressure off the edge, nail their field goals, and contain Cincinnati’s strong collection of receivers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cameron Dantzler, Kellen Mond Among Vikings' Inactives vs. Bengals

The Vikings have announced their first list of inactives of the 2021 season. Here's the group of seven players who won't be in uniform for the opener in Cincinnati:. With QB Sean Mannion and RB Ameer Abdullah elevated from the practice squad for this game, the Vikings needed seven inactives to get down to 48 players on the active gameday roster.
NFL
Springfield News Sun

ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ season-opening win over Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals needed some overtime magic to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in their opener, but they are hoping their first September victory since 2018 can be a spark for the rest of the season. After the Vikings tied the game with a last-second field goal, the Bengals...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Key information and first quarter discussion

My friends. . .we have, officially, made it. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are T-minus one hour from the start of the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’re rolling into Paul Brown Stadium to take on Mike Zimmer’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s been a while since the Vikings won in Cincinnati. . .29 years, to be exact. . .and the purple are hoping to get a jump on the NFC North with a victory to start their season.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals' Zac Taylor offers injury update on Joe Burrow, Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided a pair of interesting injury updates the Monday after his team’s season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor told the media that No. 1 cornerback Trae Waynes probably won’t suit up in the team’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. The bigger...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
