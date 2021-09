PHILADELPHIA - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 1 a.m. Tuesday. FOX 29's Kathy Orr is tracking storms moving into the northern suburbs after 8 p.m. The watch is in effect for Bucks, Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania. A watch has also been issued for Mercer County in New Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO